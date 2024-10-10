Heroic Elder Ziad Abu-Halil is a Martyr of Palestine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The elderly Palestinian Ziad Abu-Halil was known for risking his life by standing in the way of Zionist soldiers when they attempt to shoot youth. As a punishment for his bravery, the Zionists stormed his home in the village of Dura, south of Hebron, and then beat him to death. Sari Jaradat was at his funeral attended by thousands of Palestinians who jostled to have the honour of carrying his coffin to its resting place.
Filmed: 07/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇