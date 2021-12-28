BIDEN SURRENDERS ON COVID - CAN WE END FEDERAL MANDATES NOW?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
President Biden told US governors this week that there is no federal solution to the ongoing covid "crisis." "It's up to all of you," he essentially told them. While it's good news for people living in mostly free states like Florida and Texas, governors in New York and other authoritarian states and localities may use this as permission to crack down harder. But one thing is clear: with no more federal in the war on covid, there should be no more federal mandates in the war on covid. Done! Also today: Fauci suggests, then retreats from, a position that a vaccine pass should be required for domestic travel. Is Fauci's "sell-by" date expired?