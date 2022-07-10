What's Going On In The UK? Plus All Things Health With Kate Shemirani

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What is happening in the United Kingdom? Boris Johnson is dethroned and yet, still on that party scene. The jab continues to be rolled out to toddlers and older children. Death rates continue to rise. Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to give us an update and also talk about her latest bit of education concerning health.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/whats-going-on-in-the-uk-plus-all-things-health-with-kate-shemirani-video/
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