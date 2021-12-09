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IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesday's #6 w/ your favorite Psychic Transformational Specialist Maureen Keefe
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10 views • December 09, 2021
IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesday #6 with Maureen Keefe
"IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesdays" are an opportunity to ask your favorite Professional Psychic, Maureen Keefe, what it is like to be a professional psychic, Psychic Reading How-to's, questions about psychic abilities & gaining mastery of your clairs (psychic senses,) etc.
Maureen will be live streaming on YouTube & Facebook on Tuesday's 5pm Mountain Time USA
*You may also ask your most pressing questions, but do note: I will not address politically hot topics that would jeopardize maintaining access to my social media accounts.
*REMEMBER also that THIS IS A PUBLIC VENUE. If you want a personal question addressed, please ask questions via Facebook Messenger on my Intuition Matters Unveiled FB page, I will refrain from using your name and it will not be visible publicly.
To Book a Private Reading, a Transformation Session, Ascension Coaching, or ladies: a Private 3-day Immersion Retreat, please go to IntuitionMatters.org or MaureenKeefe.com
https://www.maureenkeefe.com/
Chapters:
01:11 Eclipse
07:53 Q&A Section/Twin Flame
17:41 Research on Healing Work
19:13 One bizarre Experience
24:38 Lost Article
25:55 Decording
27:41 Card Reading
29:45 Celebrate each successful steps
35:08 Baby Steps
36:32 Dreams
41:02 Q&A Section
Link to Donate Money to "Youngster's" family to pay his hospital bills and cover his lost income due to near death from malaria . ❤ https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=bXdCt17BapHQJpJI33tmM3dQulyc1RmTzCzTTphpSqsufWG_BRFEqgFYX9-_4PYZw5Ky5YhxWAzH35Lj. ❤ Thank you in advance on his behalf! ❤
Learn more about The God Bubble from the original mind-blowing teacher Kelli Coffee https://www.kelliphoenix.com/ I love you SysSTAR✨!
Phenomenal Movement Specialist, Hypnotherapist (& much more) I had a session with: Steve Cosimano
Wellness International
wellnessinternationalinstitute.net (Discussion of meaning behind heart palpitations in video)
The amazing and patient Coach I had a session with today: ErinGoffin.com - Neuro-Transformational Results Master Coach Erin Wynd Goffin
Music Credit: Kan'Nal "Venado" (permission granted by Kurt Baumann about 10 years ago!). Shout out to Kurt and his beautiful wife Katie Gray: https://www.facebook.com/SEASTARSMUSIC/about My personal fave from their band The Burned: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5bniQf4zcU ❤
#healing #meditation #trauma #transformation #guidance #psychic #thrive #imu #intuition #intuitionmatters #twinflames #getonyourownteam #dreams #decording #theburned
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Burw3c-OuwA
"IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesdays" are an opportunity to ask your favorite Professional Psychic, Maureen Keefe, what it is like to be a professional psychic, Psychic Reading How-to's, questions about psychic abilities & gaining mastery of your clairs (psychic senses,) etc.
Maureen will be live streaming on YouTube & Facebook on Tuesday's 5pm Mountain Time USA
*You may also ask your most pressing questions, but do note: I will not address politically hot topics that would jeopardize maintaining access to my social media accounts.
*REMEMBER also that THIS IS A PUBLIC VENUE. If you want a personal question addressed, please ask questions via Facebook Messenger on my Intuition Matters Unveiled FB page, I will refrain from using your name and it will not be visible publicly.
To Book a Private Reading, a Transformation Session, Ascension Coaching, or ladies: a Private 3-day Immersion Retreat, please go to IntuitionMatters.org or MaureenKeefe.com
https://www.maureenkeefe.com/
Chapters:
01:11 Eclipse
07:53 Q&A Section/Twin Flame
17:41 Research on Healing Work
19:13 One bizarre Experience
24:38 Lost Article
25:55 Decording
27:41 Card Reading
29:45 Celebrate each successful steps
35:08 Baby Steps
36:32 Dreams
41:02 Q&A Section
Link to Donate Money to "Youngster's" family to pay his hospital bills and cover his lost income due to near death from malaria . ❤ https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=bXdCt17BapHQJpJI33tmM3dQulyc1RmTzCzTTphpSqsufWG_BRFEqgFYX9-_4PYZw5Ky5YhxWAzH35Lj. ❤ Thank you in advance on his behalf! ❤
Learn more about The God Bubble from the original mind-blowing teacher Kelli Coffee https://www.kelliphoenix.com/ I love you SysSTAR✨!
Phenomenal Movement Specialist, Hypnotherapist (& much more) I had a session with: Steve Cosimano
Wellness International
wellnessinternationalinstitute.net (Discussion of meaning behind heart palpitations in video)
The amazing and patient Coach I had a session with today: ErinGoffin.com - Neuro-Transformational Results Master Coach Erin Wynd Goffin
Music Credit: Kan'Nal "Venado" (permission granted by Kurt Baumann about 10 years ago!). Shout out to Kurt and his beautiful wife Katie Gray: https://www.facebook.com/SEASTARSMUSIC/about My personal fave from their band The Burned: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5bniQf4zcU ❤
#healing #meditation #trauma #transformation #guidance #psychic #thrive #imu #intuition #intuitionmatters #twinflames #getonyourownteam #dreams #decording #theburned
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Burw3c-OuwA
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