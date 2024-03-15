Create New Account
Since 1953 the W.H.O. has promoted vaccines for the sake of people who make vaccines, David Martin
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago

The full 13.5-minute interview with David Martin, PhD done by The Epoch Times is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UgqIwVPIL48A/

Source - Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

vaccineswhodavid martin

