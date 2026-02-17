Hillary Clinton says she & Bill are being asked to testify in the Epstein case to divert attention from President Trump - clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hillary Clinton (aka Spawn of Satan) says she and Bill are being asked to testify in the Epstein case to divert attention from President Trump.
She has also accused the Trump administration of a “cover-up” in its handling of files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“Get the files out. They are slow-walking it,” the former U.S. secretary of state told the BBC.