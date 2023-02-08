WHO Govt. Takeover | Dr. Meryl Nass (TPC #1,079)

TPC #1,079 is with Dr. Meryl Nass, MD, ABIM.
Her Twitter: https://twitter.com/NassMeryl?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Meryl Nass, MD, ABIM, is an internist with special interests in vaccine-induced illnesses, chronic fatigue syndrome, Gulf War illness, fibromyalgia, and toxicology. As a biological warfare epidemiologist, she investigated world's largest anthrax epizootic, in Zimbabwe, and developed a model for analyzing epidemics to assess whether they are natural or man-made. An anthrax expert, Nass has reviewed government-sponsored anthrax research in the context of the Biological Weapons Convention, used anthrax as a model for discussion of how to prevent biological warfare, reviewed anthrax vaccines and their role in biological warfare prophylaxis, and played a central role in educating service members, Congress, and the public about anthrax and the science underlying anthrax vaccine use, as well as other methods of responding to the anthrax threat. She has played a major role in creation of a coalition that has fought the Anthrax Vaccine Immunization Program. Nass is active in assisting legal teams defending anthrax vaccine refusers and ill service members in the U.S. and Canada.
