GAZA: Al-Qassam Brigades have announced the martyrdom of several of its senior leaders, spokesperson & key figures

More Killed by Israel:

(This video was shown for an upcoming announcement):

Several Arab sources report that the Al-Qassam Brigades are scheduled to deliver a speech at 4:00 p.m. Gaza time.

Reports indicate that the martyrdom of Al-Qassam spokesperson Abu Obaida may be announced.

The Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas) have now officially announced the martyrdom of their spokesperson, Abu Obaida.

The Islamic Resistance, the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced the martyrdom of several of its senior leaders and key figures:

Abu Obaida

Mohammed Sinwar

Mohammed Shabana

Raed Saad

Abu Omar al-Suri

More here about this:

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/hamas-military-wing-announces-new-spokesman-after-abu-obeida-killing