GAZA: Al-Qassam Brigades have announced the martyrdom of several of its senior leaders, spokesperson & key figures

More Killed by Israel:
(This video was shown for an upcoming announcement):
Several Arab sources report that the Al-Qassam Brigades are scheduled to deliver a speech at 4:00 p.m. Gaza time.
Reports indicate that the martyrdom of Al-Qassam spokesperson Abu Obaida may be announced.
The Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas) have now officially announced the martyrdom of their spokesperson, Abu Obaida.
The Islamic Resistance, the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced the martyrdom of several of its senior leaders and key figures:
Abu Obaida
Mohammed Sinwar
Mohammed Shabana
Raed Saad
Abu Omar al-Suri
More here about this:
