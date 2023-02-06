ASK DR. DREW - Cover-up of the COVID Catastrophe

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://drdrew.com/2023/why-they-lied-del-bigtree-exposes-fauci-mrna-eua-the-covid-catastrophe-cover-up-ask-dr-drew/
We were told mRNA COVID-19 vaccines reduced infection by 95 percent. Now
we know that's not true. Why did the experts lie? @DelBigtree says the
real story is being covered up – and that the lies started long before
COVID.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.