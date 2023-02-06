ASK DR. DREW - Cover-up of the COVID Catastrophe

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WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://drdrew.com/2023/why-they-lied-del-bigtree-exposes-fauci-mrna-eua-the-covid-catastrophe-cover-up-ask-dr-drew/
We were told mRNA COVID-19 vaccines reduced infection by 95 percent. Now
we know that's not true. Why did the experts lie? @DelBigtree says the
real story is being covered up – and that the lies started long before
COVID.