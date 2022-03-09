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Invasion of mRNA, the body snatchers have arrived. (Stay calm, do not mention vaccine status.)
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1677 views • March 09, 2022
The ones who die from the mRNA before the worms hatch are the lucky ones, those who survive are hosts to the alien species. Invasion of mRNA, the body snatchers have arrived.
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