I remember back when the sky was clear

Blue stretched wide, not a thing to fear

Now I look up and the lines run deep

Cuttin’ through the sky like a secret they keep

They say it’s nothing, just let it slide

But I ain't buyin’ their government lines



Used to wake up feelin’ strong and free

Now somethin’ just don’t feel right to me

The trees look sick, the rivers run dry

Animals vanish while they spray the sky

They say it's safe, just go inside

But I'm done with the poisoned lies they hide



They call me crazy, say I lost my mind

But I see the truth, it ain’t hard to find



Poison lies in the sky

Driftin’ down while the people stay blind

I don’t trust what they try to deny

Tell me why, tell me why

The air don’t feel the same

The sickness grows, but who’s to blame?

We need to know before more people die

What’s in those poison lies in the sky?



I read the papers, I hear the debates

They laugh it off while they legislate

But cancer’s rising, kids get sick

Ain't it funny how it happened so quick?

They say progress, I say control

Takin’ our health, takin’ our souls



Ain’t the first time they’ve lied before

Sold us wars, poisoned our shores

Told us the cure, but made us worse

Turned our pain into profit first

Now we’re all just testin’ grounds

When will we stand and shut ‘em down?



They call us fools, say we’ve lost our way

But their own dark past won’t fade away



Poison lies in the sky

Driftin’ down while the people stay blind

I don’t trust what they try to deny

Tell me why, tell me why

The air don’t feel the same

The sickness grows, but who’s to blame?

We need to know before more people die

What’s in those poison lies in the sky?



Stand up strong, don’t turn away

Demand the truth, let's make ‘em pay

We ain’t fools, we ain’t blind

We see the warnings, read the signs



Poison lies in the sky

Driftin’ down while the people stay blind

I don’t trust what they try to deny

Tell me why, tell me why

The air don’t feel the same

The sickness grows, but who’s to blame?

We need to know before more people die

What’s in those poison lies in the sky?



Look up now, take a stand

Before it’s too late, before it’s outta our hands

They won’t stop till we draw the line

No more poison lies in the sky