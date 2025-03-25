© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I remember back when the sky was clear
Blue stretched wide, not a thing to fear
Now I look up and the lines run deep
Cuttin’ through the sky like a secret they keep
They say it’s nothing, just let it slide
But I ain't buyin’ their government lines
Used to wake up feelin’ strong and free
Now somethin’ just don’t feel right to me
The trees look sick, the rivers run dry
Animals vanish while they spray the sky
They say it's safe, just go inside
But I'm done with the poisoned lies they hide
They call me crazy, say I lost my mind
But I see the truth, it ain’t hard to find
Poison lies in the sky
Driftin’ down while the people stay blind
I don’t trust what they try to deny
Tell me why, tell me why
The air don’t feel the same
The sickness grows, but who’s to blame?
We need to know before more people die
What’s in those poison lies in the sky?
I read the papers, I hear the debates
They laugh it off while they legislate
But cancer’s rising, kids get sick
Ain't it funny how it happened so quick?
They say progress, I say control
Takin’ our health, takin’ our souls
Ain’t the first time they’ve lied before
Sold us wars, poisoned our shores
Told us the cure, but made us worse
Turned our pain into profit first
Now we’re all just testin’ grounds
When will we stand and shut ‘em down?
They call us fools, say we’ve lost our way
But their own dark past won’t fade away
Poison lies in the sky
Driftin’ down while the people stay blind
I don’t trust what they try to deny
Tell me why, tell me why
The air don’t feel the same
The sickness grows, but who’s to blame?
We need to know before more people die
What’s in those poison lies in the sky?
Stand up strong, don’t turn away
Demand the truth, let's make ‘em pay
We ain’t fools, we ain’t blind
We see the warnings, read the signs
Poison lies in the sky
Driftin’ down while the people stay blind
I don’t trust what they try to deny
Tell me why, tell me why
The air don’t feel the same
The sickness grows, but who’s to blame?
We need to know before more people die
What’s in those poison lies in the sky?
Look up now, take a stand
Before it’s too late, before it’s outta our hands
They won’t stop till we draw the line
No more poison lies in the sky