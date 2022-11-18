Ukraine Update Nov 18, 2022

⚡️SITREP

💥 High-precision missile attacks launched by the Russian Aerospace Forces near Pavlograd (Dnepropetrovsk region) have resulted in the destruction of the workshops at a manufacturing facility that produced fuel and rocket engines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The attacks have also resulted in the destruction of the workshops at Iskra research and production plant in Zaporozhye, which produced electronic components to repair radar stations of the AFU and multiple-launch rocket systems.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, pre-emptive attack launched at an AFU manpower concentration area has resulted in the prevention of the enemy's attempt to attack Russian positions towards Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 20 Ukrainian personnel, and 2 armored motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the operation of Russian artillery, Army Aviation and heavy flamethrower systems has resulted in the frustration of the attempts made by 5 AFU company tactical groups to launch attacks towards Kolomyichikha, Makeevka, Ploschanka, Chervonopopovka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Luganks People's Republic).

The enemy has suffered casualties of up to 100 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored motor vehicles, and 3 pickups.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, Russian forces have established full control over the road between Pavlovka and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Moreover, intensive action of Russian forces has resulted in the prevention of 3 attacks of up to 3 AFU company tactical groups from Prechistovka, Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Firepower's operation has resulted in halting and scattering the enemy units. Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, and 6 armoured fighting vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️In Lisichansk direction, the personnel of 81-st Airmobile Brigade of the AFU that operate in Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic) refused to subordinate to the command and to fulfil combat tasks due to large casualties and low morale. The militants sent to Belogorovka from one of the Ukrainian Nazi groups executed by shooting 5 Ukrainian servicemen to impose order and to intimidate the Brigade's personnel.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized one AFU command post near Naddnepryanskoye, and one signal node of the AFU near Chernobayevka (Kherson region), as well as, 74 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 166 areas.

💥Within the counterbattery warfare, two Ukrainian launching ramps for Uragan multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) have been destroyed near Zhovtnevoye (Kharkov region). Moreover, 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Maryinka and Razdolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry