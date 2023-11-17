Making way through a mine field.
Massive explosion near Donetsk: "Kamikaze" MT-LB used to break through Ukrainian defenses.
The explosive-filled MT-LB was sent towards Ukrainian Armed Forces positions, but detonated on a mine along the way, still partially clearing a path through the mine field.
