This June 27, 2025 discussion contrasts the ET hypothesis of Brian Ruhe with the messages of Bashar, channeled by Daryl Anka. Ruhe believes Earth is under alien occupation, aiming to hybridize humanity for a higher consciousness. Bashar, however, promotes New Age ideas, urged followers to vote for Kamala Harris and get vaccinated. Critics argue Bashar's predictions often fail, such as the 2012 global shift, and his teachings are commercialized, lacking originality. The conversation highlights Bashar's manipulative tactics, including claiming divine authority and fostering emotional dependency. Ruhe suggests Bashar's messages may be a distraction from the real ET agenda.





I quote from these two articles by Dualistic Unity.

https://medium.com/%40dualisticunity/bashar-the-illusion-of-enlightenment-and-the-dangers-of-spiritual-escapism-ec654ec3d8dd





https://medium.com/@dualisticunity/the-illusion-of-cosmic-wisdom-how-bashar-exploits-spiritual-seekers-133c52d511bb





And I refer to my ET Hypothesis at https://www.brianruhe.ca/brian-ruhes-e-t-hypothesis-and-sources-2/





I used Chat GPT Plus for this.





Outline





Bashar's Messages and Controversies

• Brian discusses Bashar, a spiritual being channeled by Daryl Anka, who offers teachings from a civilization 500 light years away.

• Bashar's messages include encouraging followers to live their highest excitement and navigate timelines through vibration.

• In the 2024 election cycle, Bashar urged followers to vote for Kamala Harris, warning against a Trump victory and promoting COVID-19 vaccination.

• The speaker questions whether Bashar's messages are spiritual insight or psychological conditioning, and raises concerns about Bashar's impartiality and agenda.





Failed Predictions and Criticisms

• Brian highlights Bashar's failed predictions, such as the uncovering of a hidden chamber beneath the Sphinx and a global awakening in 2012.

• They argue that repeated inaccuracies erode Bashar's credibility and question the validity of future claims.

• The speaker contrasts Bashar's teachings with Theravada Buddhism, emphasizing the importance of self-discipline, moral integrity, and deep meditation.

• Brian expresses a preference for Buddhist teachings over Bashar's messages, which they view as lacking depth and accountability.





Commercialization and Lack of Originality

• Brian criticizes the commercialization of Bashar's teachings, noting the high cost of workshops and seminars.

• Brian argues that Bashar's teachings echo many New Age concepts already circulating, such as the law of attraction and raising one's vibration.

• Brian quotes disillusioned followers who question Bashar's originality and whether he is truly an extraterrestrial or just another New Age guru.

• Brian emphasizes the importance of questioning the substance of spiritual teachings and avoiding spiritual escapism.





Spiritual Manipulation and Red Flags

• Brian discusses the manipulative tactics used by Bashar to exploit spiritual seekers, such as claiming divine authority and using vague language.

• Brian highlights the importance of recognizing signs of spiritual manipulation, such as unquestionable authority, vague language, and emotional manipulation.

• Brian concludes that true spiritual growth comes from within, through self-reflection and personal experience, rather than following external authorities.

• Brian argues that Bashar's teachings create an illusion of cosmic wisdom that keeps followers hooked, while real spiritual growth involves questioning and self-discovery.





Conclusion and Final Thoughts

• Brian summarizes their view that Bashar's messages may be disinformation, distracting people from the complex truths of extraterrestrial influence.

• Brian suggests that the real ET agenda, possibly beneficial, unfolds behind closed doors, while Bashar's narrative serves those who wish to keep the truth hidden or misdirected.

• Brian encourages viewers to awaken to deeper truths and avoid being soothed by false comfort.

• Brian invites viewers to share the video, subscribe for more investigative research, and visit their website for further information on the ET hypothesis.





