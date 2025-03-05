REAL Reformation, “New Normal”, RFK Jr., Nazi Newsome, REAL Koch, Mandela Kirwin, Boner Bush(s), Bryant Cover-up

SR 2025-03-04 Trump Bondo Epstein 2

Topic list:

* Who was the REAL father of the Reformation?

* The Orwellian, Stalinesque censorship is the “new normal”.

* Is Robert Francis Kennedy, Junior, our outsider hero?

* Gavin Newsome’s Getty-Nazi apparatchik daddy.

* The truth about the great Robert Koch.

* Eric Francis Coppolino on Robert Francis Adultery, Junior.

* John-Inglis Kirwin is courageous to a point and no further.

* Everybody go gay once in a while.

* Did Nelson Mandela re-write your Bible?

* Pamela-Jo Bondo: Trump 2 is as connected to “Epstein” child-rape as Trump 1 was.

* What jobs are women qualified to do?

* What was the purpose of the Bondi-Trump “Epstein document dump”?

* Was Skull & Bones Bush 43 Rome’s choice in 2000?

* Play Station 5 is a joke.

* Nick Bryant and the OTHER “Franklin Cover-up” book.

* The Las Vegas bump-stock massacre and the fraud that is the Reptilican Party.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

> Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

> Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

> BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

> Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

> UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/