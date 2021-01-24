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Capitol has seen violence over 220 years, but not like the one in 2017 (rare footage)
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120 views • January 24, 2021
The Associated Press article that inspired this: https://apnews.com/article/us-news-5a1ad57112fde21084f028913b9fdc94
Golden rule: Whatever a cnt projects onto others runs better on itself
Golden rule: Whatever a cnt projects onto others runs better on itself
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