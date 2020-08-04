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Draw Near
Spirit of Truth
Spirit of Truth
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33 views • August 04, 2020
God is calling His people, especially in this time to draw near. This study discusses how seeking God wholeheartedly in this hour through prayer and fasting brings hope, breakthrough, and peace.

But it is good for me to draw near to God; I have put my trust in the Lord God, That I may declare all Your works.
Psalm 73:28

Passages cited:
Jeremiah 33:2-3, 6-8
Psalms 103:1-5
Psalms 140:6-12
Jeremiah 35:15
2 Peter 2:22
Matthew 17:21
Jude 1:20-21
Psalms 139:16-17
Keywords
biblegodlovesalvationhealingprayerfaithyahwehwarfarefastingrestorationheartpsalmsdavidjeremiahyahshuaaltarsurrenderbattlesspirit-of-truthchristalyn-conchachristalynconchabible-studysupplication
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy