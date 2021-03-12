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Planet Lockdown Documentary Catherine Austin Fitts explains about the crypto monetary system they are building using the magic virus as a cover
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133 views • March 12, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts video, Planet Lockdown
Catherine Austin Fitts is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co.
Catherine Austin Fitts video, Planet Lockdown, which is being repeatedly removed from YouTube. 2.5 million views since December 22nd 2020.
https://thewallwillfall.org/2021/01/07/catherine-austin-fitts-planet-lockdown/
https://thewallwillfall.org/2021/03/
Catherine Austin Fitts is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co.
Catherine Austin Fitts video, Planet Lockdown, which is being repeatedly removed from YouTube. 2.5 million views since December 22nd 2020.
https://thewallwillfall.org/2021/01/07/catherine-austin-fitts-planet-lockdown/
https://thewallwillfall.org/2021/03/
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