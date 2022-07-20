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Fighting back is the new normal - @QtimeNetworkSong by Van Morrison - new album
#DutchFarmers #InThisTogether
Frens wow the gift that keeps on giving What an Honor Dutch FVD just tweeted out my new video #FightingBack
https://twitter.com/fvdemocratie/status/1548606341618466816?s=20&t=4axl3OCD7uWF-iOv_2Rf7Q