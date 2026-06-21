655: The Plan To Destroy The West | Don Jeffries (Clip)

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The forced migration into Western Europe and the United States is part of a much broader plan to destabilize and ultimately destroy the Western world. Cultural incompatibility seems to be the ultimate goal, and Don Jeffries has been writing about it for thirty years.
From Somalia Learing Center scams in Minneapolis to hospice and homeless fraud in Los Angeles, it is becoming obvious that the American Dream has been hijacked by scammers, grifters, and pedophiles intent on ensuring America doesn’t get another 250 years.
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