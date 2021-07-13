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EP 2527-9AM CPAC BOMBSHELLS: AG BARR & RNC ATTORNEYS SABOTAGED TRUMP PRESIDENCY
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130 views • July 13, 2021
EP 2527-9AM CPAC BOMBSHELLS: AG BARR & RNC ATTORNEYS SABOTAGED TRUMP PRESIDENCY 
 
Last November, Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis received an email that forwarded a note from Republican National Committee (RNC) chief counsel Justin Riemer, with the GOP official questioning the former president’s election claims, according to a forthcoming book by Michael Wolff. In the note, Riemer reportedly wrote to his RNC colleagues asking why they were backing Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, while also expressing that the organization raised more cash battling Democrats than challenging election results.  Ellis, who was having dinner with Rudy Giuliani and former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik, passed her phone around for everyone to view the message, which reportedly left them “stunned.”  According to the assembled group, it was just one more example of Trump having to fight the GOP establishment, which Wolff  details in “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” an early copy of which was obtained by Insider.
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