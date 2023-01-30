Create New Account
Empire of lies ! Occult not official enemy of Russia and humanity !
educnews
Published Yesterday

One after the other, European leaders pay a visit to Kiev, in support of it's genocidal criminal regime.Who are they ? Example. Sauli Niinistö, president of Finland.

The true power behind the Ukraine-Russia conflict being dictated and circulated even among the most clear-sighted "patriots", is not the official public conglomerate of political and military interventionists waging war against Russia. Institutions, government leaders, politicians, militarists, who stand in support of Kiev against Russia belong, without exception, to the tenants of the satanic order, ie. the empire of lies, or occult mason/jesuit cult, or in hiding... an ANTICHRIST MINISTRY !


Links open to the public:

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sauli_Niinist%C3%B6

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Seraphim

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Elephant

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Lion_of_Finland

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Knights_of_the_Royal_Order_of_the_Seraphim

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_Knights_of_the_Royal_Order_of_the_Seraphim


Keywords
satanrussiaoccultwarukraineantichristmasonfinlandkievzelinskyjesuitesauli niinisti

