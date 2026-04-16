Hashtag: #DoctorOrangeJesus

"Doctor Orange Jesus" = 666 (Primes) Kabbalistic Gematria

Foreign Owned Federal Reserve Usury Bank Denies Ballroom Loan, Due To Insufficient Income

Construction of a new $400+ million White House ballroom initiated by President Trump has faced significant legal challenges and controversy regarding its size and construction methods of the last minute change to the Maxwell-Epstein Daycare & Preschool East Wing add-on, with opponents highlighting it as a "disgraceful destruction" of the historic East Wing. While a federal judge initially ordered a halt to the project in March 2026 due to lack of Congressional approval, an appeals court allowed construction to continue temporarily until April 17, 2026, citing national security concerns.

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