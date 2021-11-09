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Dr. Sam Bailey: The Measles Myth
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87 views • November 09, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey: The Measles Myth
What causes Measles? We are told that it is a virus, but is there any evidence for this?
We examine the 100k Euro court case that Dr. Stefan Lanka offered for proof of the virus.
References:
1. Projekt Immanuel: https://projekt-immanuel.de/en/projekt-immanuel/
2. Dr Stefan Lanka interview with Joan Shenton: https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/Dr-Stefan-Lanka-interview-with-Joan-Shenton---2592021:6
3. Jerm Warfare video: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/tom-cowan:7
4. Ravensburg District Court ruling - Dr Lanka 2015: https://learninggnm.com/SBS/documents/Lanka_Case_Protokoll_13_4_2015.pdf
5. Dr Bardens papers:
(1) Propagation in tissue cultures of cytopathogenic agents from patients with measles, 1954: https://archive.org/details/PropagationInTissueCulturesOfCytopathogenicAgentsFromPatientsOCRVersion10_201904/mode/2up
(2) Studies on measles virus in monkey kidney tissue cultures, 1958: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/13508251/
(3) Electron microscopy of measles virus replication, 1969: https://journals.asm.org/doi/epdf/10.1128/jvi.3.2.187-197.1969
(4) The molecular length of measles virus RNA and the structural organization of measles nucleocapsids, 1984: https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/0022-1317-65-9-1535
(5) Structure, Transcription, and Replication of Measles Virus, 1995: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-642-78621-1_3
(6) Analysis of Morphology and Infectivity of Measles Virus Particles, 2007: https://www.osaka-med.ac.jp/deps/b-omc/articles/532/532daikoku.pdf
A randomized, controlled trial of vitamin A in children with severe measles: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2194128/Severe Measles, Vitamin A Deficiency, and the Roma Community in Europe: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3437709/Dissolving Illusions (Measles charts): https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/The Perth Group - The HIV-AIDS debate: http://www.theperthgroup.com/
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/themeaslesmyth:0
What causes Measles? We are told that it is a virus, but is there any evidence for this?
We examine the 100k Euro court case that Dr. Stefan Lanka offered for proof of the virus.
References:
1. Projekt Immanuel: https://projekt-immanuel.de/en/projekt-immanuel/
2. Dr Stefan Lanka interview with Joan Shenton: https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/Dr-Stefan-Lanka-interview-with-Joan-Shenton---2592021:6
3. Jerm Warfare video: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/tom-cowan:7
4. Ravensburg District Court ruling - Dr Lanka 2015: https://learninggnm.com/SBS/documents/Lanka_Case_Protokoll_13_4_2015.pdf
5. Dr Bardens papers:
(1) Propagation in tissue cultures of cytopathogenic agents from patients with measles, 1954: https://archive.org/details/PropagationInTissueCulturesOfCytopathogenicAgentsFromPatientsOCRVersion10_201904/mode/2up
(2) Studies on measles virus in monkey kidney tissue cultures, 1958: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/13508251/
(3) Electron microscopy of measles virus replication, 1969: https://journals.asm.org/doi/epdf/10.1128/jvi.3.2.187-197.1969
(4) The molecular length of measles virus RNA and the structural organization of measles nucleocapsids, 1984: https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/0022-1317-65-9-1535
(5) Structure, Transcription, and Replication of Measles Virus, 1995: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-642-78621-1_3
(6) Analysis of Morphology and Infectivity of Measles Virus Particles, 2007: https://www.osaka-med.ac.jp/deps/b-omc/articles/532/532daikoku.pdf
A randomized, controlled trial of vitamin A in children with severe measles: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2194128/Severe Measles, Vitamin A Deficiency, and the Roma Community in Europe: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3437709/Dissolving Illusions (Measles charts): https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/The Perth Group - The HIV-AIDS debate: http://www.theperthgroup.com/
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/themeaslesmyth:0
Keywords
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