Abrysvo New-FDA Approves Pfizer mRNA Bioweapon for RSV, Common Cold

Dr. Jane Ruby





June 2, 2023





On May 31, 2023 the agency formerly known as the FDA, now working with the DOD, announced full licensing approval for Pfizer's Abrysvo, another mRNA poison for a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with the symptoms & duration of the common cold. The second new bioweapon in less than a month following FDA approval of GSK's Arexvy, both mRNA poisons with sham statistical "study data" similar to the C19 shot scam. Diagnosis is made with the fraudulent PCR test, used in both company's studies for measuring "efficacy." The scam-demic to get mRNA poisons into every man, woman, and child continues unabated.





Abrysvo, RSV vaccine, respiratory syncytial virus, Arexvy, mRNA vaccines, c19 vaccine, childhood vaccine schedule





