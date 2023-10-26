Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: Lex Acker—Analyzing Covid Vax Excess Deaths Data
channel image
CHP Canada
95 Subscribers
95 views
Published Thursday

October 26, 2023: My guest this week is Lex Acker, a research data analyst who explains why the cold, hard facts from funeral homes and government statistics convinced him that the covid mRNA vaccines were causing deaths and injuries and made him an ‘anti-vaxxer.’ He also talks about the huge shift in public opinion that is taking place in spite of draconian censorship actions by governments and media in both the US and Canada. 

Learn more at Lex’s substack: https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipinjectionsmandateschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylornarrativedataanti-vaxxervaerscoercioninjuriesanalystnursescovidfuneral homesmrnaexcess deathssubstackchpcanadachp talksobituariesbcpolilex acker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket