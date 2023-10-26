CHP Talks: Lex Acker—Analyzing Covid Vax Excess Deaths Data

October 26, 2023: My guest this week is Lex Acker, a research data analyst who explains why the cold, hard facts from funeral homes and government statistics convinced him that the covid mRNA vaccines were causing deaths and injuries and made him an ‘anti-vaxxer.’ He also talks about the huge shift in public opinion that is taking place in spite of draconian censorship actions by governments and media in both the US and Canada.

Learn more at Lex’s substack: https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com





