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Mandela Effect - KKK- Klu Klux Klan has been augmented to Ku Klux Klan- AI Quantum Entanglement
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11 views • September 25, 2021
slide show video showing KLU KLUX KLAN has now been changed to KU KLUX KLAN - court documents - civil rights documents - US Library of Congress etc ....
. The Ku Klux Klan was founded in 1866 by six veterans of the American Civil War. The six founders started the organization as a club, with a name derived from the greek word for circle (klukos), with no goals other than to “have fun, make mischief, and play pranks on the public” (Gitlin). But what started off as a harmless club quickly shifted to tormenting blacks..in Pulaski, Tennessee riding through the streets in white sheets causing a stir
At 1:05 ish he definitely says klu even though it was spelled ku
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SDNCBi6Irc&;t=0s
. The Ku Klux Klan was founded in 1866 by six veterans of the American Civil War. The six founders started the organization as a club, with a name derived from the greek word for circle (klukos), with no goals other than to “have fun, make mischief, and play pranks on the public” (Gitlin). But what started off as a harmless club quickly shifted to tormenting blacks..in Pulaski, Tennessee riding through the streets in white sheets causing a stir
At 1:05 ish he definitely says klu even though it was spelled ku
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SDNCBi6Irc&;t=0s
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