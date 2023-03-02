Create New Account
"We're Dying Slowly": East Palestine Sickness, Class-Action Lawsuit Filed, 9 Air Pollutants and More
- "My fiancé was so sick that I almost took him to the hospital," Jami Cozza told the Post. "Not only am I fighting for my family’s life, but I feel like I’m fighting for the whole town’s life. When I’m walking around hearing these stories, they’re not from people. They’re from my family. They’re from my friends that I’ve have grown up with," she said. "People are desperate right now. We’re dying slowly. They’re poisoning us slowly." According to an independent analysis of EPA data by Texas A&M University released on Friday, nine air pollutants were found around East Palestine at levels that could raise long-term health concerns. #EastPalestine #Breaking #News


Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/wer...

