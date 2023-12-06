⚕️ The Complex Reality of Dialysis! 💉

🎙 Dive into the challenging world of dialysis with insights from Professor Lynda Frassetto, Emeritus of Medicine in the Division of Nephrology at the University of California, San Francisco, in our enlightening podcast.
👥 Many undergoing dialysis are older with decades of blood vessel damage from conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.
💔 Unfortunately, the damage extends beyond the kidneys, affecting the heart and brain vessels.
⚕️ Dialysis keeps you alive, but it's not the optimal solution.
🎙 Join the conversation and learn more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.