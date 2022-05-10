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Gray Peter (St. Petersburg)
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10 views • May 10, 2022
https://vk.com/wall-211998276_742
Xiaomi 11T
Video Evgeny Salov https://vk.com/id4706553 for TopContent https://vk.com/topcontent2022
A community of fans shooting on a smartphone.
Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone. Compilation 3: https://zen.yandex.ru/media/shipshard/soobscestvo-fanatov-semki-na-smartfon-podborka-tretia-62794a1765293d0aad32473e
Welcome to the friendly community of smartphone shooting fans!
Post your work through the offer news https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Xiaomi 11T
Video Evgeny Salov https://vk.com/id4706553 for TopContent https://vk.com/topcontent2022
A community of fans shooting on a smartphone.
Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone. Compilation 3: https://zen.yandex.ru/media/shipshard/soobscestvo-fanatov-semki-na-smartfon-podborka-tretia-62794a1765293d0aad32473e
Welcome to the friendly community of smartphone shooting fans!
Post your work through the offer news https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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