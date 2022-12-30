Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Antichrist Donald Trump honors the god of forces/war Mars, who is Satan. War is coming
230 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published 18 hours ago |

Daniel 11:38King James Version

But in his estate shall he honor the God of forces: and a god whom his fathers knew not shall he honor with gold, and silver, and with precious stones, and pleasant things.


Source 1: https://youtu.be/OES7kbWZ70Y

Donald Trump on ISIS — "I'm gonna bomb the SHIT out of 'em!"; Published by #MAGA; YouTube; Date published: November 16, 2015; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.


Source 2: https://biblehub.com/hebrew/4581.html

4581. maoz or mauz or maoz or mauz; Strong's Exhaustive Concordance; Published by BibleHub; Daniel 11:38; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.


Source 3: https://www.studylight.org/lexicons/hebrew/4581.html

Bible Lexicons, Old Testament, Hebrew Lexical Dictionary, Entry for Strong's #4581 — מָעֻז; Published by Studylight.org; Transliteration, mâ‛ôz, mâ‛ûz, mâ‛ôz, mâ‛ûz; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/d6EESiuP1gg

President Trump's Military Parade Is Likely To Be A Logistical Nightmare For Planners; | Published by TIME |; YouTube; Date published: February 7, 2018; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.


Source 5: https://youtu.be/GdEeT5FObzs

Trump parade: US celebrates military might on rainy Independence Day; Published by CNA; YouTube; Date published: July 4, 2019; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.


Source 6: https://youtu.be/JRc4eRrcZjs

Trump: US Needs World's 'Strongest Military'; Published by AP Archive; YouTube; Date reported: March 23, 2018; Date archived: March 28, 2018; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.



Source 7: https://youtu.be/a5cA3cBgM8M

WATCH: President Trump Gives Inspiring Speech To Navy Military On USS Gerald Ford (FNN); Published by NewsNOW from FOX; YouTube; Date published: March 2, 2017; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.


Source 8: https://youtu.be/kuqYPUogxVI

President Donald Trump Claims He’s Given Military ‘One Of The Biggest Pay Raises’; Published by NBC News; YouTube; Date published: December 27, 2018; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.


Source 9: https://youtu.be/_xUeEtkchSg

President Donald Trump: Afghanistan Bombing 'Very Successful'; Published by CNBC; YouTube; Date published: April 13, 2017; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.


Source 10: https://youtu.be/Q6rSxJnpGNg

RAW VIDEO: MOAB strike in Afghanistan; Published by PBS NewsHour; YouTube; Date published: April 14, 2017; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.


Source 11: https://youtu.be/keq3kU6W62c

JUST IN: Trump brags about military spending; Published by the Hill; YouTube; Date published: October 8, 2020; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.


Source 12: https://youtu.be/A_iijlMvxAQ

President Trump discusses the strength of US military | SOTU 2020 l; Published by ABC News; YouTube; Date published: February 4, 2020; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.


(Thumbnail) — Source 13: https://www.outtherecolorado.com/category/denver/controversial-mural-to-be-removed-from-denver-international-airport/article_4574499d-c75c-5d42-8816-03b435777594.html

Controversial mural to be removed from Denver International Airport; OutThere Colorado, LLC; Published by Spencer McKee; Date published: June 20, 2018; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.

Keywords
deathsatandonald trumpmarssatanismchaoskaballahfreemasonrynew world oderbook of revelationend times prophecyhonoringamerican militarynuclear armageddondenver airport muralsthe god of forces

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket