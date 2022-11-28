MH17 plane crash and HIV truth

Hopefully you can follow my reflexion on this topic as it is all interconnected. People linked the planecrash to the current war between Russia and the Ukrain but I think the real reason is their plans with the HIV and upcoming or current mrna vaccines & medication (AZT). Listen to Robert Willner if you want to know more about it. We have to expose all as it is the only way to show God we want to be saved.

🙏🌻