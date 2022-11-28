Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MH17 plane crash and HIV truth
274 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published Yesterday |

Hopefully you can follow my reflexion on this topic as it is all interconnected. People linked the planecrash to the current war between Russia and the Ukrain but I think the real reason is their plans with the HIV and upcoming or current mrna vaccines & medication (AZT). Listen to Robert Willner if you want to know more about it. We have to expose all as it is the only way to show God we want to be saved. 

🙏🌻

Keywords
cultsatanismmh17conferenceplane crashspellruttereligious war100 scientistsazt scampanda beargoatheadtruth will set free

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket