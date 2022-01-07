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Our Own Government Is Filled With Traitors & Tyrants - What Will We Do About It?
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120 views • January 07, 2022
From Joe Biden to Ted Cruz to Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump, our government has been infiltrated with traitors and tyrants. They have gone unchecked due to spineless representatives of the People who have failed to uphold their oath of office and remove them from office (Article II, Section 4) and then follow up with prosecuting them (Article I, Section 3, Clause 7). Bradlee Dean, host of The Sons of Liberty Radio, joins me in this informative and power packed episode.
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Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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