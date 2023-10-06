Inverview with David Arthur Kendall, Detransitioner

David shares his life story of drugs, hormones, street life and a chance meeting in Coney Island with two transvestites that sparks the eventual breaking of the "cult" of the empty world that he has been living in.

Suicide. Molestation. A life doomed & littered with drugs, alcohol, prostitution... even murder. It was a correctional officer that reached David. 30+ years of darkness & death; David now lives in Light & Life.

One word: Redemption!

Even after David thought he was supposed to deny his very nature & his attractions, GOD Almighty showed him how he can be fulfilled & whole, even within the arms of a another man.

I am grateful that AlphabetMan allowed me to help share this heartbreaking story.