Create New Account
Inverview with David Arthur Kendall, Detransitioner
channel image
Unscrew the News
5 Subscribers
6 views
Published 18 hours ago

David shares his life story of drugs, hormones, street life and a chance meeting in Coney Island with two transvestites that sparks the eventual breaking of the "cult" of the empty world that he has been living in.
Suicide. Molestation. A life doomed & littered with drugs, alcohol, prostitution... even murder. It was a correctional officer that reached David. 30+ years of darkness & death; David now lives in Light & Life.

One word: Redemption!

Even after David thought he was supposed to deny his very nature & his attractions, GOD Almighty showed him how he can be fulfilled & whole, even within the arms of a another man.

I am grateful that AlphabetMan allowed me to help share this heartbreaking story.

Keywords
healthdrugslifecultsexdavidstreetministrytransdetransitiondetranskendall

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket