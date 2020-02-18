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Conservative Aubrey Huff snubbed from Giant’s World Series reunion over Tweets
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15 views • February 18, 2020
by Blaine Traber February 18, 2020
But Huff has two problems. At least they’re considered problems by the virtue-signaling leftists who make decisions for the team today. He’s a patriotic American and he has a sense of humor.
Source: https://noqreport.com/2020/02/18/conservative-aubrey-huff-snubbed-from-giants-world-series-reunion-over-tweets/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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But Huff has two problems. At least they’re considered problems by the virtue-signaling leftists who make decisions for the team today. He’s a patriotic American and he has a sense of humor.
Source: https://noqreport.com/2020/02/18/conservative-aubrey-huff-snubbed-from-giants-world-series-reunion-over-tweets/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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