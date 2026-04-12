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The Book of Enoch, Nephilim, Fallen Angels
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Virgin Mary: I can, with my son, give you the graces and the circle of protection which no fallen angel can penetrate
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/06/20/virgin-mary-i-can-with-my-son-give-you-the-graces-and-the-circle-of-protection-which-no-fallen-angel-can-penetrate/