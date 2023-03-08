Create New Account
Tom Renz | Justice for J6
Thomas Renz
Published 14 hours ago |

The #J6 Committee and J6 itself was one giant fraud. Thanks to #McCarthy for following through, sort of, and to #Tucker doing some serious work, we are finally seeing how egregious J6 was. It's almost been fun watching the #democrats lose their collective minds over the #Truth coming out. #JusticeForJ6 #DOJ #PatriotAct #FBI #RenzRants

www.TomRenz.com
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
