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Trains At Newark Castle Station (13th June 2017) HD
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4 views • November 18, 2019
Filmed on 13th June 2017. This is my video of trains at Newark Castle Railway Station including Class 158's by East Midlands Trains and a DB Schenker/DB Cargo Class 60 numbered as 60063 working the Kingsbury to Lindsey with a rake of 32 empty tank freight wagons which was my main reason to film here. Due to a change of plans as I missed a connection earlier. This video is a wee bit shorter than the last one that I made in 2016. But the next video location will show why as I like to try new locations when it comes to filming trains.
A Transport & Simulation Hub Production.
My links:
E-mail: [email protected]
Minds: https://www.minds.com/BritishRail60062
My Campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/need-funding...
My Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/british...
PayPal: https://paypal.me/transportandgaming
My Teespring Store: https://teespring.com/stores/transpor...
DISCLAIMER: All music tracks that is used within my videos are from the NCS/NoCopyrightSounds Music Library and is used within terms and conditions as set by YouTube and NCS themselves.
If you enjoy my content and would like to support my cause to making much better videos in the future or to just leave a one-off tip. Please feel free to do so as I do appreciate any contributions/donations to my cause as I wish and try to improve on the quality of my videos in my quest to making great content when it comes to doing transport and simulator videos. In return, I will give a shoutout and/or an acknowledgement to all contributors (unless they wish to remain anonymous by request).
https://paypal.me/transportandgaming.
A Transport & Simulation Hub Production.
My links:
E-mail: [email protected]
Minds: https://www.minds.com/BritishRail60062
My Campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/need-funding...
My Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/british...
PayPal: https://paypal.me/transportandgaming
My Teespring Store: https://teespring.com/stores/transpor...
DISCLAIMER: All music tracks that is used within my videos are from the NCS/NoCopyrightSounds Music Library and is used within terms and conditions as set by YouTube and NCS themselves.
If you enjoy my content and would like to support my cause to making much better videos in the future or to just leave a one-off tip. Please feel free to do so as I do appreciate any contributions/donations to my cause as I wish and try to improve on the quality of my videos in my quest to making great content when it comes to doing transport and simulator videos. In return, I will give a shoutout and/or an acknowledgement to all contributors (unless they wish to remain anonymous by request).
https://paypal.me/transportandgaming.
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