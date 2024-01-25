It's Planned: Tank The Entire Credit System | Bill Holter

The M2 money supply is decreasing. The last time we saw a this dramatic decrease in M2 was before the Great Depression, says Bill Holter, former Wall St manager and founder of BillHolter.com. This decline "is death to the credit markets." The credit market collapses and "that's how you'll own nothing." He expects the government will roll out a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) amid such a crisis. No bank is safe, he says, because the value of currency itself is at stake.

INTERVIEW TIMELINE:



0:00 Intro

1:45 U.S. economy

14:31 Debt problem

23:17 Upside down policies

42:57 Banking system

45:19 Central bank gold

46:40 Reverse repo

48:33 Money supply decrease

50:10 Bill Holter online

51:51 Weekly specials

