It's Planned: Tank The Entire Credit System | Bill Holter

The M2 money supply is decreasing. The last time we saw a this dramatic decrease in M2 was before the Great Depression, says Bill Holter, former Wall St manager and founder of BillHolter.com. This decline "is death to the credit markets." The credit market collapses and "that's how you'll own nothing." He expects the government will roll out a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) amid such a crisis. No bank is safe, he says, because the value of currency itself is at stake.
0:00 Intro
1:45 U.S. economy
14:31 Debt problem
23:17 Upside down policies
42:57 Banking system
45:19 Central bank gold
46:40 Reverse repo
48:33 Money supply decrease
50:10 Bill Holter online
51:51 Weekly specials
