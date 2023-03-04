"The City is Practically Surrounded" - E. Prigozhin said to Zelensky

"The city is practically surrounded," - E. Prigozhin turned to Zelensky
The founder of the Wagner PMC said that if professional Ukrainian troops used to fight in the city, now old people and children are sent to be slaughtered. At the same time, Prigozhin called on the President of Ukraine to withdraw troops from the city.
