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DOWNLOAD THE PDF DOCUMENT FOR THIS VIDEO: Our Lord, Jesus Christ, Speaks About Covid-19 Vaccines And Following The Church Magisterium (56 pages / 56 frames)
https://myconversionstoryorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/11/updated-jesus-speaks-about-the-vaccine-and-the-magisterium-1-for-movie-11.02.22-.pdf
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ALSO SEE this related important video:
Life-Saving Video - GOD will Heal People who took the Covid-19 vaccines
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