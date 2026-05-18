Live a Higher Life | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

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You're not just dust—you're Zoe life. Discover how God's breath dwells in you and how Zoe life can carry you from glory to glory. This video explores Genesis 2:7, John 10:10, John 6:63, and John 3:6 to show how the Spirit gives life and how you can walk, speak, and reveal God's glory through you.
Live a Higher Life
Prophetic Time | 2 March 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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