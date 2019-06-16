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[Jun 16, 2019] IF I HADN'T SEEN THIS I WOULD STILL BELIEVE IN THE GLOBE [FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS]
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336 views • November 03, 2021
Many are asking for proof that the earth isn't spherical. There are more proofs than seen in this video, but I wanted to include the best ones that I've seen as well as some simple experiments you can do to prove that curve is missing and that there is a firmament above.
If you would like to support our travels, ministry, and or construction of a new work space, you can donate here: https://paypal.me/supportFEB or become a Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/FLATEARTHBROTHERS
If not, we appreciate your prayers and love as they have helped bring us to where we are.
WHY THEY LIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQaa3uTCjbo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax6ytIWlIY4&;t=1085s
LINKS TO FOOTAGE USED IN VIDEO
Lighthouse hidden behind false Curve
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aY04Zj9j_xI
FIRMAMENT CAPTURED ON VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSCwiQWzMa0&;t=468s
Beyond Horizons World Record of 275 miles https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/08/03/pic-de-finestrelles-pic-gaspard-ecrins-443-km/
1200 Miles by JTolan Media 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hobnOTKIjWE&;t=620s
Phuket Word Curve Experiement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmwg4kKDhec&;t=26s
Wide Awake "Illusion of a sunset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fnbYhF7j2U
Sunset Experiment with transparencies by Research Royal Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ga_-FvaUT10&;t=1s
Rob Skiba's Atmospheric Lensing experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeo_-1h6qUc&;t=10sv=ybkgOD_4CTg
Sun circling Fairbanks, Alaska
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-JmBY4OJ50
North Celestial Pole Star Rotation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lV8PVzPZcBk
Sun moving closer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnQLjgNSFSA&;t=241s
Missing Parallax by Patrick Shank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msqstGvxd90&;t=60s
SUN RAY EXPERIMENTS by P-BRANE Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ppPXChyTo&;t=350s
Double Rainbow Sun Dog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmZ7OBgj9lE
Rare Sun Dog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4VVITCkiOM
Epic Sun Dog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GHZOvhxS1E&;t=26s
Helpful Fake Space links to original footage
Satellite with string attached at 3:20 in video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxW0ocPdWok
First Time seeing Stars from Space
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_K3u0rEmOoo
Video of Apollo Astronauts making fake pictures of earth that would eventually end up in the background of the moon images.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCHG6uJH5L8
Actornot on Wires @16:04 and invisible VR object glitch @18:17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nael3k1LWSc
Actornot Pulls on Wire Harness at 14:05
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV-X0NcG8Lc
Vanishing Solar Panels on Satellite @00:59
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2wdNxCvLiw
SPACEX UFO and underwater satellite at @ 4:23
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDJ6A-0jpkE
Pocket of Gravity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nAZ_idAUw8
Microphone stabs through Chris Hadfield’s neck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srPs_l8lx-4
Actornot finds gravity and drops bolt in space
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6qnujfYmC8
Star trails not matching movement of ISS at 3:41
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVMgnmi2D1w
Actornot grows a scorpion tail at 6:21Credit FlatHeadPolitics for spotting this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8akgPBjkL-Y&;t=379s
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you would like to support our travels, ministry, and or construction of a new work space, you can donate here: https://paypal.me/supportFEB or become a Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/FLATEARTHBROTHERS
If not, we appreciate your prayers and love as they have helped bring us to where we are.
WHY THEY LIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQaa3uTCjbo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax6ytIWlIY4&;t=1085s
LINKS TO FOOTAGE USED IN VIDEO
Lighthouse hidden behind false Curve
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aY04Zj9j_xI
FIRMAMENT CAPTURED ON VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSCwiQWzMa0&;t=468s
Beyond Horizons World Record of 275 miles https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/08/03/pic-de-finestrelles-pic-gaspard-ecrins-443-km/
1200 Miles by JTolan Media 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hobnOTKIjWE&;t=620s
Phuket Word Curve Experiement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmwg4kKDhec&;t=26s
Wide Awake "Illusion of a sunset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fnbYhF7j2U
Sunset Experiment with transparencies by Research Royal Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ga_-FvaUT10&;t=1s
Rob Skiba's Atmospheric Lensing experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeo_-1h6qUc&;t=10sv=ybkgOD_4CTg
Sun circling Fairbanks, Alaska
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-JmBY4OJ50
North Celestial Pole Star Rotation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lV8PVzPZcBk
Sun moving closer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnQLjgNSFSA&;t=241s
Missing Parallax by Patrick Shank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msqstGvxd90&;t=60s
SUN RAY EXPERIMENTS by P-BRANE Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ppPXChyTo&;t=350s
Double Rainbow Sun Dog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmZ7OBgj9lE
Rare Sun Dog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4VVITCkiOM
Epic Sun Dog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GHZOvhxS1E&;t=26s
Helpful Fake Space links to original footage
Satellite with string attached at 3:20 in video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxW0ocPdWok
First Time seeing Stars from Space
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_K3u0rEmOoo
Video of Apollo Astronauts making fake pictures of earth that would eventually end up in the background of the moon images.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCHG6uJH5L8
Actornot on Wires @16:04 and invisible VR object glitch @18:17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nael3k1LWSc
Actornot Pulls on Wire Harness at 14:05
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV-X0NcG8Lc
Vanishing Solar Panels on Satellite @00:59
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2wdNxCvLiw
SPACEX UFO and underwater satellite at @ 4:23
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDJ6A-0jpkE
Pocket of Gravity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nAZ_idAUw8
Microphone stabs through Chris Hadfield’s neck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srPs_l8lx-4
Actornot finds gravity and drops bolt in space
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6qnujfYmC8
Star trails not matching movement of ISS at 3:41
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVMgnmi2D1w
Actornot grows a scorpion tail at 6:21Credit FlatHeadPolitics for spotting this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8akgPBjkL-Y&;t=379s
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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