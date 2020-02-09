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Så tycker svenskar om migrantströmmarna till Sverige
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6 views • February 09, 2020
Stöd Nya Dagbladets oberoende journalistik - swisha till 072-722 0172
Nya Dagbladet har tagit temperaturen i flykting- och migrationsdebatten. Migrationsfrågan undgår inte att påverka någon längre. Men vad tycker svenskarna om det som händer? Vi frågade invånare i Sundsvall vad de tycker om situationen.
Reporter: Markus Andersson
Foto och redigering: Per Nordin
https://nyadagbladet.se/inrikes/sa-tycker-svenskar-om-migrantstrommarna/
Nya Dagbladet har tagit temperaturen i flykting- och migrationsdebatten. Migrationsfrågan undgår inte att påverka någon längre. Men vad tycker svenskarna om det som händer? Vi frågade invånare i Sundsvall vad de tycker om situationen.
Reporter: Markus Andersson
Foto och redigering: Per Nordin
https://nyadagbladet.se/inrikes/sa-tycker-svenskar-om-migrantstrommarna/
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