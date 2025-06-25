Ex-DHS chief warns as ICE nabs 16 Iranian nationals in 48 hours - says ‘Domestic law enforcement concern of the highest magnitude'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Domestic law enforcement concern of the highest magnitude’ — Ex-DHS chief warns as ICE nabs 16 Iranian nationals in 48 hours.
Iran arrests 700 over alleged Israeli Mossad links — Fars News
Over the past 12 days, Iranian authorities detained more than 700 individuals accused of ties to Israel
Separately, three people convicted of spying for Israel were executed Wednesday — Mizan news agency