Activists SHUT DOWN Church

Jan 19, 2026 - Are Churches sacred? Do protesters have the right to intrude, disrupt and hurl vindictive slogans at the “white supremacists” within? We’ll answer these questions and cover the protest in MN that shut down a Baptist church. Thanks for watching and praying!
