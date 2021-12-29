Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted of Sex Trafficking Victims for Jeffrey Epstein | New York Post

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on Wednesday evening of grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse — capping a stunning fall from grace for the British socialite who now faces decades behind bars for sex-trafficking.



Maxwell, 60, showed no emotion as she was hauled out of federal court in Lower Manhattan after the reading of the unanimous verdict.



The jury deliberated for five full days, weighing troves of evidence and sordid witness testimony presented during the monthlong case, before finding Maxwell guilty of five out of the six counts.



#GhislaineMaxwell #SexTrafficking #JeffreyEpstein



The child sex abuser was found guilty on 5 counts and faces 65 years in prison:

Maxwell faced the following charges:



Count One: Conspiracy to Entice Minors to Travel to Engage in Illegal Sex Acts.

Count Two: Enticement of a Minor to Travel to Engage in Illegal Sex Acts.

Count Three: Conspiracy to Transport Minors with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity.

Count Four: Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity.

Count Five: Sex Trafficking Conspiracy.

Count Six: Sex Trafficking of a Minor.

Counts Seven and Eight: Perjury (stemming from allegedly false deposition testimony during a civil suit).



A jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell



Count 1: Guilty

Count 2: Not Guilty

Count 3: Guilty

Count 4: Guilty

Count 5: Guilty

Count 6: Guilty