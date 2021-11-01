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Disney Dystopia: Chinese Needle Nazis Lock 34,000 People Inside Disneyland
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256 views • November 01, 2021
Today on TruNews, Disneyland in Shanghai China will remain closed until at least Tuesday. The shutdown occurred after Chinese communist officials locked 34,000 park visitors inside the resort on Sunday and forced them to submit to Covid testing before they were permitted to leave. Police and health officials in hazmat suits swarmed the park Sunday night conducting on-the-spot tests on park visitors and employees. Rick, Doc, and Kerry discuss this and other Coronavirus headlines from around the globe.
Also, Rick was right again, as the G20 produces a global tax, which can only lead to global government. Later in the Godcast, COP26 is underway in Scotland, as literally Sleepy Joe Biden and other world leaders contemplate how to transition from COVID lockdowns to climate lockdowns.
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/1/21
Also, Rick was right again, as the G20 produces a global tax, which can only lead to global government. Later in the Godcast, COP26 is underway in Scotland, as literally Sleepy Joe Biden and other world leaders contemplate how to transition from COVID lockdowns to climate lockdowns.
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/1/21
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