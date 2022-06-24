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Dr Grayson's Holistic Anatomy Part 04: What is Deep Sleep? [21.06.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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58 views • June 24, 2022

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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-> What Healing Dreams Are Made Of![June 21, 2022] Dr. Grayson reveals the incredible performance-enhancing effects of sleep and how you can get more of it. Don’t you dream about a better life? Why not?!

In this short new video, Dr. Grayson Dart is helping you get to sleep!


Bedtime stories aside, Grayson has pinned down some facts and tips to help you get past those sleepless nights and slow-moving head-nodding days that can follow. Mitigate risks, choose the healthy path; take Grayson’s life-enhancing tips and fold them into your knowledge base!

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TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]

The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/

https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html

https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299

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TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]

Note: I've have it like this from the beginning when this Plan-Demic started from dec 2019 and the worldvide lockdown in march 2020, that if I just can 'wake up' one person once in a while, the goal is reached... There fore I still share small trailers on my YouTube channel no 2.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/

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'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!


The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/


The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.


The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/


The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/


The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/


The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/

--

June 21st, 202241 views

DrAndrewKaufman

@DrAndrewKaufman

6,971 Followers

https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f/Graysons_Holistic_Anatomy_Part_04_Deep_Sleep_What_Healing_Dreams_Are_Made_Of:9

https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f


Grayson’s Holistic Anatomy > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/graysons-holistic-anatomy/

Grayson’s Holistic Consultations > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/contact/

Grayson Dart YouTube > https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbsMYFvE5tCYreJ60Q9_OYg

True Medicine Library > https://www.truemedicinelibrary.com/login

Rumble > https://rumble.com/c/c-1128483

Brand New Tube > https://brandnewtube.com/@DrAndrewKaufman

Odysee > https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f

Bitchute > https://www.bitchute.com/video/bOd1iiQ9nCbi/


Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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