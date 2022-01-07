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Former CIA-Officer Robert David Steele-“Covid-19 Was Developed By The Pharmaceutical Company That Produces Biological Weapons”
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201 views • January 07, 2022
Former CIA-Officer Robert David Steele on Turkish TV: it is now public that Covid 19 is a lie. Covid-19 was developed by the pharmaceutical company that produces biological weapons.
In his final blog post on Aug. 17, Steele wrote, “I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning.”
he passed away on August 29, 2021
In his final blog post on Aug. 17, Steele wrote, “I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning.”
he passed away on August 29, 2021
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